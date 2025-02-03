HOMCOM Kitchen Storage Trolley w/ Rolling Wheels, Cupboard Drawer

This versatile rolling serving trolley from HOMCOM is a perfect addition to your home. Features white MDF body with rubber wood worktop, it's designed for durable long term use. With 1 worktop, 1 drawer, 1 cupboard, 1 storage shelf and 1 towel rail, this wood kitchen island offers lots of storage space for various utensils.It can be used as a storage center for dining room, garage, or the bedroom. Add a modern touch to your living space with this classic rolling veg trolley!

Features rubberwood worktop with white body 1 worktop, 1 drawer, 1 cupboard Made from MDF and rubberwood

