HOMCOM Ice Maker Machine and Water Dispenser No Plumbing Required

Quench your thirst with a nice cool drink, anytime. Do it with this water dispenser and ice making machine duo. 3 litre size produces up to nine cubes every 10 minutes/12kg of ice per day, making it suitable for personal use. This ice cube machine fitted with a spout which dispenses water and ice together - doing all the work for you. Choose between small or large ice pieces to suit what you want. The LCD screen makes it easy to control and change the settings, whenever. Simply plug in and go.

Used as water/ ice dispenser and ice maker 12kg of bullet shaped ice cubes per day 2 ice cube size (small/large) for selection

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD