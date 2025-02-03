Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Foldable Clothes Drying Rack Steel Garment with Casters Black

HOMCOM Foldable Clothes Drying Rack Steel Garment with Casters Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Foldable Clothes Drying Rack Steel Garment with Casters Black
All clothes need somewhere to dry. This HOMCOM clothing airer is a large piece to give you plenty of hanging space. Four tiers offer plenty of room for all your garments
two top hooks are great for smaller bits like underwear. Made from powder coated steel, this is a strong standing piece which can hold up to 70kg. Complete with lockable wheels to move around easily.
3-tier rack with 2 swivel side wings (14 hooks)4 universal wheels with brakes for easy movementUse it indoors and outdoors
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here