HOMCOM A Shaped Clothes Rack Garment Hanger Hanging Rail 2-tier

This stylish clothes rack from HOMCOM is an ideal solution for your extra storage needs. Designed in an A frame shape to add strength and stability, it comes with a top hanging rail and two wire shelves giving lots of storage for clothes, shoes and boxes. Made from steel tubing with a powder coated finish with rust resistant elements making it easy to clean. This is a great item to have to keep things organised and tidy in any room in your home.

Top hanging rail with 2 lower shelves Plastic protective covers to prevent scratches Powder-coated steel frame in A shape

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD