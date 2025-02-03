HOMCOM 3-Tier Large Clothes Airer Steel Clothes Drying Rack Blue

Easy clothes drying, with plenty of just-washed items thanks to this HOMCOM clothes horse. The multi-rack design comes with three middle shelves and two rotating wings: plenty of room for clothing. All levels, plus the legs, can be moved downwards/inwards to ensure it can be compactly stored. Six wheels to move it around easily, this laundry rack comes with two brakes so it stands stationary in place.

Suitable for indoor use for display clothes Come with 6 PP universal wheels Shelf with adjustable heightand can be folded

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD