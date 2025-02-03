kleankin Slim Toilet Roll Storage Unit with Cupboard and Shelf

A essential for every bathroom, with added handiness. This kleankin bathroom cabinet combines a top toilet roll holder and bottom storage cabinet. Made from MDF, it is a durable piece suitable for everyday use, with a water-resistant paint coating for gentle protection. Inside the cupboard is an adjustable shelf to fit in differently-sized items. A simple and effective home storage piece.

With two-tier inner shelves and a top rail There is an adjustable shelf inside It won't take up much of your bathroom space

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD