HOMCOM 180cm Free Standing Coat Rack Metal Shelf Holder Stand Black

This functional coat rack from HOMCOM is designed to handle your entire family's coats and other heavy garments including clothing accessories such as hats, scarves, and beanies. It combines a freestanding coat rack and a display stand in an easy to use unit. A compact and modern design helps you save in your hallway or entryway. What's more, you can place it in any corner, wherever you want such as the bedroom, garage, or office. It’s made from sturdy and strong steel metal with 9 hooks and a bottom shelf for all your belongings.

Totally 3 main branches with 9 hooks Crafted of a metal frame and thick fiberboard Triangular base for added stability

