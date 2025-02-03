HOMCOM Bamboo Shoe Rack, 3-tier Shoe Storage Shelf for 9 Pair Shoes

Shoes can now be kept out the way in beautiful style: look to this HOMCOM bamboo shoe rack. Three shelves - each can hold three shoe pairs: that's nine in total - perfect for family use. The bamboo structure is strong and sturdy, left natural so you can have it how it is, or customise to your own liking. Slatted shelves help with aeration to keep things as fresh as possible.

Three-tier design hold up to 9 pairs of shoes Bamboo frame for a strong structure Slatted shelves can keep items ventilated

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD