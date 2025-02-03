HOMCOM Living Room Chair with Footstool and Steel Legs, Light Grey

Double the comfort - double the style. This HOMCOM set comes with a large armchair and footstool, so you can relax your body and rest up your legs, all at the same time. In a relaxed and modern shape, the armchair gives you plenty of room to lay back, with a padded seat for comfort and a high back for support. Linen-feel upholstery adds to the softness

paired with the painted steel legs for a luxe look. Complete with steel legs for strong support.

Come with a wingback chair and matching footstool Both armchair and stool are padded to sink into Supported with steel legs for enhanced stabilit

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD