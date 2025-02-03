HOMCOM Modern Accent Chair Upholstered Armchair for Bedroom Grey

This HOMCOM vanity chair is ideal for bringing corner spots to life. The Linen-look upholstery, padded seat and inclined back offer comfort and support. The rubber wooden legs of the occasional chair support you. A beautiful addition to the home.

Breathable linen-feel fabric resists wrinkles Channel tufting and wood legs bring modern charm Deep sponge padding for sinking in comfortably

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD