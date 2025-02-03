Charles Bentley FSC Two Storey Pet Hutch with Play Area Grey

This two-storey wooden hutch is designed to provide a spacious and secure home for guinea pigs and other small animals. Featuring an open bottom for grazing, the hutch includes a ramp with runners for easy access between the two levels. Constructed with strong black coated mesh for predator protection and fitted with bolt-type locks on the doors, your pets will be safe and secure. The hutch is made from FSC certified wood treated with a waterproof agent and topped with a durable asphalt roof to guard against weather elements. For added convenience, the hutch can be easily combined with an additional run for more outdoor space. : Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size. Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.

Two-storey hutch with open bottom for grazing Ramp with runners for easy movement between areas Durable asphalt roof and black mesh for extra protection

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)