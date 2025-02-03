Charles Bentley 22in Skateboards Kids Retro Plastic Mini Cruiser - Green

Experience the outdoors with this retro-inspired 22-inch skateboard, designed for both kids and adults to enjoy. Its compact size makes it easy to carry, while the flexible polypropylene deck allows for sharp turns and smooth cruising. Equipped with 82A polyurethane wheels and aluminium trucks, this skateboard offers durability and a smooth ride, perfect for both tricks and casual rides. With a trendy green and orange colour scheme, it's the ideal choice for fun family adventures. Suitable for users weighing between 20kg and 80kg.

Flexible polypropylene deck, perfect for tricks & cruising Durable 82A polyurethane wheels for smooth riding Compact 22" retro skateboard, easy to carry

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)