Charles Bentley 22in Skateboards Kids Retro Plastic Mini Cruiser - Black

Cruise in style with this retro-inspired 22-inch skateboard, perfect for both kids and adults. Its compact design allows for easy transportation, while the high-performance polypropylene deck provides flexibility for tricks and a smooth ride. Fitted with 82A polyurethane wheels and durable aluminium trucks, this skateboard is built to last. Whether you're cutting tight corners or cruising around, this board delivers an ultra-smooth ride, making it the perfect companion for outdoor fun. Suitable for users between 20kg and 80kg.
Compact & lightweight 22" retro skateboardSmooth ride with durable 82A polyurethane wheelsFlexible polypropylene deck ideal for tricks & cruising
