Charles Bentley FSC Two Storey Outdoor Pet Hutch with Tray Grey

This spacious two-storey wooden hutch is perfect for small pets like guinea pigs, offering easy access with two doors and a removable roof. Designed for convenience, it features a handy lid on the top floor, allowing you to confine your pet to one area while you clean the other. A ramp with runners ensures smooth access between levels. The hutch is built with sturdy FSC-certified wood treated with a waterproof agent and is equipped with black coated mesh to keep your animals safe from predators. The slightly sloped roof allows for effective water drainage, and the fixed tray makes cleaning simple and efficient. : Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size. Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.

Two-storey hutch with separate areas for easy cleaning Fixed tray and waterproof timber for durability Black coated mesh and locks for added security

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)