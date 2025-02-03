Charles Bentley 22in Skateboards Kids Retro Plastic Mini Cruiser - Red

Embrace the outdoors with our retro 22" skateboard, inspired by the classic 1970s design. Perfect for both kids and adults, this compact board is easy to carry and manoeuvre, making it ideal for tight turns and cruising. Built with high-performance polypropylene and durable 82A polyurethane wheels, it ensures a smooth, flexible ride for both tricks and casual cruising. Available in a vibrant red and blue colourway, this skateboard is perfect for fun with the whole family. Suitable for users between 20kg and 80kg.

Compact 22" skateboard, ideal for tight turns Retro 1970s design, perfect for kids & adults Durable materials for a smooth, easy ride

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)