James Wellbeloved Fish & Rice Senior Dog Food 2Kg

Overview James Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with sustainably sourced fish, creating predominantly ocean white fish dog food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, James Wellbeloved have added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life. Key Features and Benefits Hypoallergenic dog food for pets with sensitivities Selected natural ingredients* no added artificial flavours, colours or antioxidants Recipe excludes common allergens beef, pork, soya, eggs, dairy and wheat Senior dog food with a single source animal protein Natural prebiotics for mature dogs' healthy digestion With Vitamin E and minerals to support mature dogs' immune system With essential amino acids to help maintain healthy hearts Fish dog food - a delicious source of protein Brown and White Rice - a highly digestible carbohydrate Alfalfa - A natural source of fibre and the antioxidant Beta Carotene Chicory Extract - prebiotic inulin helping maintain the gut flora Yucca - for less smelly poos Chondroitin and Glucosamine - generally believed to support healthy joints How To Use If mixing James Wellbeloved dry and wet food, reduce the recommended amount of dry food by 25g for each 100g of wet food. Nutrition & Ingredients Analytical Constituents Analytical Constituents:Protein: 19.5%; Crude Fibres: 3.5%; Crude Oils and Fats: 9.5%; Crude Ash: 6.5%; Moisture: 1.3%; Omega (3 and/or 6): Not Stated; Calcium: Not Stated; Phosphorus: Not Stated Composition Brown rice (34.1%), fish meal*** (16%), barley, white rice (15.1%), whole linseed, fish stock (3.8%), peas, olive oil, fish oil (1.5%), alfalfa meal, chicory pulp, seaweed, pea fibre, potassium chloride, nettles (0.125%), parsley (0.125%), sodium chloride, chicory extract (0.1%), calcium carbonate, glucosamine (0.045%), yucca extract (0.02%), chondroitin (0.005%), green tea extract (0.004%), pomegranate extract (0.001%), rosemary extract (0.001%) ***Sustainably sourced, predominantly ocean white fish Nutritional Additives Nutritional Additives and Trace Elements:Vitamin A: 15000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1400 IU, 3a370/taurine: 1000 mg; Trace Elements: 3b103/Iron: 40.0 mg, 3b405/Copper: 6.0 mg, 3b502/Manganese: 25.0 mg, 3b607/Zinc: 100 mg.

