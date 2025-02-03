James Wellbeloved Fish & Rice Senior Dog Food 2Kg
OverviewJames Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with sustainably sourced fish, creating predominantly ocean white fish dog food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, James Wellbeloved have added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life.Key Features and BenefitsHypoallergenic dog food for pets with sensitivitiesSelected natural ingredients* no added artificial flavours, colours or antioxidantsRecipe excludes common allergens beef, pork, soya, eggs, dairy and wheat Senior dog food with a single source animal proteinNatural prebiotics for mature dogs' healthy digestionWith Vitamin E and minerals to support mature dogs' immune systemWith essential amino acids to help maintain healthy heartsFish dog food - a delicious source of proteinBrown and White Rice - a highly digestible carbohydrateAlfalfa - A natural source of fibre and the antioxidantBeta Carotene Chicory Extract - prebiotic inulin helping maintain the gut floraYucca - for less smelly poosChondroitin and Glucosamine - generally believed to support healthy jointsHow To UseIf mixing James Wellbeloved dry and wet food, reduce the recommended amount of dry food by 25g for each 100g of wet food.Nutrition & IngredientsAnalytical ConstituentsAnalytical Constituents:Protein: 19.5%; Crude Fibres: 3.5%; Crude Oils and Fats: 9.5%; Crude Ash: 6.5%; Moisture: 1.3%; Omega (3 and/or 6): Not Stated; Calcium: Not Stated; Phosphorus: Not StatedCompositionBrown rice (34.1%), fish meal*** (16%), barley, white rice (15.1%), whole linseed, fish stock (3.8%), peas, olive oil, fish oil (1.5%), alfalfa meal, chicory pulp, seaweed, pea fibre, potassium chloride, nettles (0.125%), parsley (0.125%), sodium chloride, chicory extract (0.1%), calcium carbonate, glucosamine (0.045%), yucca extract (0.02%), chondroitin (0.005%), green tea extract (0.004%), pomegranate extract (0.001%), rosemary extract (0.001%) ***Sustainably sourced, predominantly ocean white fishNutritional AdditivesNutritional Additives and Trace Elements:Vitamin A: 15000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1400 IU, 3a370/taurine: 1000 mg; Trace Elements: 3b103/Iron: 40.0 mg, 3b405/Copper: 6.0 mg, 3b502/Manganese: 25.0 mg, 3b607/Zinc: 100 mg.
Brown Rice (34.1%), Fish Meal*** (16%), Barley, White Rice (15.1%), Whole Linseed, Fish Stock (3.8%), Peas, Olive Oil, Fish Oil (1.5%), Alfalfa Meal, Chicory Pulp, Seaweed, Pea Fibre, Potassium Chloride, Nettles (0.125%), Parsley (0.125%), Sodium Chloride, Chicory Extract (0.1%), Calcium Carbonate, Glucosamine (0.045%), Yucca Extract (0.02%), Chondroitin (0.005%), Green Tea Extract (0.004%), Pomegranate Extract (0.001%), Rosemary Extract (0.001%) ***Sustainably Sourced, Predominantly Ocean White Fish
Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing

