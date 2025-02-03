James Wellbeloved Grain-Free Adult Dog Wet Food Lamb in Gravy 12x100g

Product Details FLAVOUR: Lamb and Chicken LIFESTAGE: Adult 1-7 years SPECIALITY: Grain-Free BREED/WEIGHT: All breeds / All weights SUPPORTS: Healthy Digestion Immune System Features & Benefits This product contains the following special ingredients and benefits to care for your dog's health and wellbeing: Hypoallergenic dog food recipe made with natural ingredients and no added colours or flavours. Wet dog food made with fibres from natural sources for dogs' healthy digestion. Dog food made with select ingredients to proactively support your pet’s health. Grain free dog food made with Vitamin E to help support your pet's immune system. Dog food with Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc to promote healthy skin & coat. Nutrition & Ingredients Ingredients Chicken* 42% in the chunk** (heart, deboned ground chicken, liver), lamb* 31% in the chunk** (trachea, lung), pea starch, pea protein, minerals, dried carrots (1%, equivalent to carrots 7.3%), dried potatoes (1%, equivalent to potatoes 4%), dried peas (1%, equivalent to peas 3.5%), oils and fats (including linseed oil 0.24%), dried beet pulp, dextrose, cellulose, seaweed (0.12%), tomato powder. *100% natural. **Chunk typically 42% of the product. Essential Nutrients Additives per kg: Vitamin D₃: 150 IU, Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.7 mg, Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 0.60 mg, Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.05 mg, Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 0.36 mg, Vitamin E: 10.0 mg, Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 18.8 mg, moisture:81.0. Analysis Analytical constituents (%): Fat content:4.0; Omega-6 fatty acids:1.0; Crude fibre:0.80; Inorganic matter:1.5; Protein:5.5. Usage & Storage Feed at room temperature. If whole can or pouch is not used, refrigerate unused portion for up to 2 days.

