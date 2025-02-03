James Wellbeloved Turkey & Rice Adult Small Breed Dog Food 7.5Kg

Overview We've taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful turkey for highly digestible, quality protein. Then, using all our knowledge and experience, we've added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life. Product Details FLAVOUR: Turkey KIBBLE SIZE: Smaller kibble for small breed dog's smaller mouth LIFESTAGE: Adult 6 months - 10 years BREED/WEIGHT: Small breed / Up to 10kg SUPPORTS: Healthy Digestion Immune System Features & Benefits This product contains the following special ingredients and benefits to care for your dog's health and wellbeing: Turkey Meal - Made with 100% natural turkey. Brown & White Rice - A highly digestible carbohydrate and energy source, believed to be gentle on the stomach. Green Tea Extract - A natural source of flavonoid antioxidants. Cranberry Extract - Natural organic acids and anthocyanadins found in cranberry juice. Prebiotics - Natural inulin from chicory, helping to maintain a healthy gut flora. Nutrition & Ingredients Ingredients Turkey meal (27.5%), white rice (25%), naked oats, brown rice (11.2%), turkey fat (5%), sugar beet pulp, whole linseed, turkey gravy (2.9%), alfalfa meal, tomato pomace, carrots, seaweed, dried vegetarian stock, sodium chloride, fish oil, potassium chloride, chicory extract (0.1%), calcium carbonate, cranberry extract (0.05%), yucca extract. Essential Nutrients Additives per kg: Vitamin A: 15000 Iu, Vitamin D₃: 1400 Iu; Trace Elements: 3B103/Iron: 40.0 Mg, 3B202/Iodine: 1.4 Mg, 3B405/Copper: 6.0 Mg, 3B502/Manganese: 25.0 Mg, 3B607/Zinc: 100 Mg, E8/Selenium: 0.16 Mg. Analysis Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 25.5; Fat Content: 13.0; Crude Ash: 7.7; Crude Fibre: 2.8; Omega 3 Fatty Acids: 1.1; Omega 6 Fatty Acids: 3.0; Vitamin E: 150 Mg/Kg; Usage & Storage Store in a cool dry place. If decanting the product please keep in an airtight container stored in a cool dry place.Our smaller bags and treat bags come with a handy reseal mechanism to ensure that the product is kept fresh at all timesOur dry products and treats can be stored until their best before date. Once past their best before date we cannot guarantee the product will be at its best as over time it will start to lose its nutritional value.

:

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)