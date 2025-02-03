Tower 1 Litre Soup Maker

Tower's soup maker provides a fuss-free way to create homemade soups and smoothies with the flavours you love. Simply place your prepared ingredients inside, select your consistency setting and let the soup maker blend and simmer your homemade soup to perfection. The smooth setting is ideal for cooking classic tomato and basil soups, while the chunky function provides a hearty alternative by heating soups which contain small pieces of meat or vegetables for added taste. You can also whip up cool, refreshing drinks during the summer by using the juice mode to blend delicious smoothies and milkshakes in only 2 minutes. The soup maker's 1 litre capacity can make 2-4 portions in one use, giving you the option to freeze any leftovers you have to enjoy later in the week. The soup settings blend and heat ingredients within 30 minutes, while the blend function provides additional blending to achieve a smoother consistency.

