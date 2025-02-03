DJI Neo

At 135g, DJI Neo is DJI's lightest and most compact drone to date. Takeoff and land on your palm effortlessly without a remote controller, and capture cinematic footage with you in focus. Soar through breathtaking scenery, indoors and out, and be sure to include everybody in a group photo. Enjoy a fresh perspective on everyday life with DJI Neo. 135 g, Light and Portable, Palm Takeoff & Landing, QuickShots Multiple Control Options, 4K Ultra-Stabilized Video, Full-Coverage Propeller Guards. Whether you're cycling, skateboarding, or hiking, Neo keeps pace as your personal photographer and ensures you are always in the spotlight. Equipped with AI algorithms, Neo can follow the subject within the frame, so you can setup captivating follow shots with ease. With just a flick of your finger, let DJI Neo automatically film for you. DJI Neo offers six intelligent shooting modes, providing a dynamic range of angles to elevate your creative footage. Compact yet capable, DJI Neo flies with style. It not only supports controller-free aerial filming but can also be paired with the DJI Fly app, remote controllers, RC Motion, DJI Goggles, and more for increased flight and camera control.

