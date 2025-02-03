DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo

Rugged and waterproof to 20m, be ready for action. Quick-release design for horizontal and vertical mounting. Watch your footage clearly on the rear OLED screen with a new peak brightness of 1000 nits. Additional upgrades including 40MP photos, up to 32x Slow Motion Video and Subject Tracking, Be All In with DJI.

The Action Camera With Revolutionary Image Quality Revolutionary Imaging Performance With an All-New 1/1.3″ Sensor Center and Track Subjects With Enhanced Precision Dual OLED High-Brightness Touchscreens Robust Stabilization With 360° HorizonSteady Capture More With 4hrs Extended Battery Life Professional Audio Recording With DJI Microphone Connection

