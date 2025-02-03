Trixie Tunnel Element for 4-Way Cat Flap

You can expand the flap door by using this plastic tunnel section, increasing the installation depth by up to 20mm per section.

Key Features:

Suitable for item no. 44231

Extends the installation depth by up to 22 mm

Plastic

Colour: White

In or out? Cats often change their minds several times a day about where they want to be. You do not feel like opening the door for your pet all the time? Then use one of our cat flap doors.

With them, the cat can then decide on her own, where she wants to be.