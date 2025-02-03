32" HD Ready Smart TV 60Hz Refresh Rate 32A4NTUK

Experience unparalleled picture quality with Hisense TV's Direct Lit LED technology. This innovative feature offers precise control over brightness and contrast, ensuring every scene is rendered with stunning clarity and depth. Enjoy crisp, vivid colours and deep blacks from edge to edge, immersing yourself in lifelike visuals that bring your favourite content to life. With Direct Lit LED, every detail shines, providing an unrivalled viewing experience that captivates your senses. Discover the power of VIDAA OS on Hisense Smart TVs, designed to elevate your viewing experience. With voice control, effortlessly manage your TV using a Bluetooth-enabled remote to adjust volume, change channels, launch apps, or search for content. Universal search saves you time by finding content across all partner apps instantly. The Remote NOW app turns your phone into a versatile remote, allowing you to control your TV, view images, and play slideshows or videos without interrupting your current viewing. VIDAA OS provides personalised, intuitive access to top streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, DSTV, and Showmax, curating content just for you. Enjoy a smarter, more tailored entertainment experience with VIDAA OS. Experience the pinnacle of audio quality with Dolby Audio on our LED smart TV. Elevate your entertainment journey as you immerse yourself in your favourite shows and films, enjoying richer, clearer sound that enhances every moment. Whether you're diving into thrilling action sequences or indulging in heartfelt dialogue, Dolby Audio ensures that every sound is crisp and vibrant, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. Say goodbye to muddled audio and hello to a new realm of immersive entertainment with Dolby Audio.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)