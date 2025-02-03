Fire TV 50" 4K HDR LED Smart 60Hz Refresh Rate 50PF650K

With 4K HDR PRO seamlessly combined with Quantum Dot technology you can enjoy unparalleled High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture quality. Dive into a world where every scene bursts to life with vibrant, accurate colours and the finest details rendered with astonishing clarity. From the deepest shadows to the brightest highlights, your new TV ensure that every moment is showcased with breathtaking realism, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in your favourite movies, shows, and games. Fire TV brings all your favourite content together in one easy-to-access place. With the Fire TV experience built-in, you can instantly stream movies, shows, and live TV right from your home screen. Whether you're searching through streaming services, channels, or apps, Fire TV makes it simple and intuitive to find what you love. Enjoy a seamless viewing experience that combines live broadcast TV and streaming channels in a single, unified interface (TV aerial required). Discover how easy it is to access and enjoy all your entertainment with Fire TV. Unlock the ultimate gaming experience with TCL's Game Master feature, designed for gamers who demand both responsiveness and stunning visuals. Equipped with HDMI 2.1 and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), this TV ensures the lowest latency and automatically optimises picture settings for gaming. Say goodbye to lag and hello to immersive, high-performance gaming that keeps you ahead of the competition. Whether you're battling in fast-paced action or exploring expansive worlds, Game Master delivers the smooth, vibrant visuals and quick response times every gamer needs. Experience effortless entertainment with the TCL, featuring seamless voice control integration. Whether you prefer Siri, Alexa, or Hey Google, you can easily navigate your favourite shows, adjust settings, and control your smart home devices with just your voice. Say goodbye to complicated remotes and hello to a more intuitive, hands-free viewing experience. With TCLs voice control technology, your entertainment is always just a command away.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)