Marketplace.
image 1 of Nuxe Crème Prodigieuse Boost Multi-Correction Eye Balm Gel 15ml

Nuxe Crème Prodigieuse Boost Multi-Correction Eye Balm Gel 15ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Lazeco Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nuxe Crème Prodigieuse Boost Multi-Correction Eye Balm Gel 15ml
Nuxe Crème Prodigieuse Boost Multi-Correction Eye Balm Gel 15ml is a premium eye contour cream of Nuxe brand. Nuxe fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Quentin Bisch, Louise Turner and Serge Majoullier.

Ingredients

aqua/water, corylus avellana (hazel) seed oil, glycerin, hydroxyethyl acrylate/sodium acryloyldimethyl taurate copolymer, caprylic/capric triglyceride, arachidyl alcohol, rosa moschata seed oil, tocopherol, behenyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, butylene glycol, capryloyl glycine, citric acid, parfum/fragrance, arachidyl glucoside, sodium hydroxide, caffeine, polysorbate 60, sorbitan isostearate, tetrasodium edta, dehydroacetic acid, sodium hyaluronate, theobroma cacao (cocoa) leaf cell extract, ageratum conyzoides leaf extract, limonium narbonense flower/leaf/stem extract, benzyl salicylate, linalool, limonene, citronellol, geraniol, isoeugenol [n2204/d].
Sold by Lazeco Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here