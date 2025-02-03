Carolina Herrera 212 Sexy Men Deodorant Spray 150ml

Carolina Herrera 212 Sexy Men Deodorant Spray 150ml is a premium deodorant spray of Carolina Herrera brand. Carolina Herrera is a Venezuelan-born American designer who established her fashion house in 1980. The brand launched its first fragrance, the eponymous Carolina Herrera for women, in 1988, and has launched a series of successful fragrances for men and women over the years. Carolina Herrera fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Carlos Benaim, Clement Gavarry, Rosendo Mateu, Alberto Morillas, Ann Gottlieb, Domitille Michalon Bertier, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, Emilie (Bevierre) Coppermann, Lucas Sieuzac, Anne Flipo, Quentin Bisch, Louise Turner, Fanny Bal, Bruno Jovanovic, Nicolas Beaulieu, Olivier Cresp, Veronique Nyberg, Elisabeth Vidal, Violaine Collas, Hamid Merati-Kashani, Pierre-Constantin Gueros, Dominique Ropion, Jacques Cavallier, Jean-Marc Chaillan, Maurice Roucel, Shyamala Maisondieu, Véronique Nyberg, Alex Lee, Pierre-Constantin Guéros, Nathalie Feisthauer, Amandine Clerc-Marie and Jordi Fernández.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd