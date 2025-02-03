Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme Deodorant Stick 75g

Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme Deodorant Stick 75g is a premium deodorant stick of Jean Paul Gaultier brand.



Jean Paul Gaultier is a French fashion designer whose first collection was presented in 1976. The first perfume of the Gaultier house was launched in 1993—the famous Jean Paul Gaultier EDP for women, whose name was subsequently changed to Classique. Jean Paul Gaultier produces fragrances in conjunction with Beaute Prestige International.







Jean Paul Gaultier fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Francis Kurkdjian, Jacques Cavallier, Daphne Bugey, Fabrice Pellegrin, Steve DeMercado, Olivier Cresp, Annick Menardo, Quentin Bisch, Sonia Constant, Nathalie Gracia-Cetto, Christophe Raynaud, Aurelien Guichard and Hamid Merati-Kashani.