Hermès Terre d'Hermès Deodorant Spray 150ml

Hermès Terre d'Hermès Deodorant Spray 150ml is a premium deodorant spray of Hermès brand.



Hermès is a French luxury goods house founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermes. Originally focused on equestrian accessories, the company has evolved over time into leather handbags, scarves, accessories, fashion and fragrance.



Hermès fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Maurice Maurin, Francois Maurin, Jean-Louis Sieuzac, Jean Guichard, Jean-Claude Ellena, Guy Robert, Edmond Roudnitska, Francoise Caron, Christine Nagel, Olivia Giacobetti, Akiko Kamei, Raymond Chaillan, Gilles Romey, Maurice Roucel, Bernard Bourjois, Fabrice Pellegrin, Ralf Schwieger and Nathalie Feisthauer.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

