Marketplace.
image 1 of Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick 1.8g - Sexy Lips

Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick 1.8g - Sexy Lips

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Lazeco Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick 1.8g - Sexy Lips
Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips Lipstick 1.8g - Sexy Lips is a premium lip stick of Charlotte Tilbury brand.

Ingredients

POLYBUTENE, DIISOSTEARYL MALATE, HYDROGENATED POLYISOBUTENE, POLYETHYLENE, VP/HEXADECENE COPOLYMER, CERA MICROCRISTALLINA/MICROCRYSTALLINE WAX/CIRE MICROCRISTALLINE, MICA, ETHYL VANILLIN, PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRA-DI-t-BUTYL HYDROXYHYDROCINNAMATE, PHOSPHOLIPIDS, LIMONENE, AROMA (FLAVOR), HYALURONIC ACID, SACCHAROMYCES CEREVISIAE EXTRACT, SODIUM CHONDROITIN SULFATE, TOCOPHEROL, CITRAL, DIAMOND POWDER, DICALCIUM PHOSPHATE, TRIPEPTIDE-29, TIN OXIDE, [+/- TITANIUM DIOXIDE (CI 77891), IRON OXIDES (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), RED 6 (CI 15850), RED 7 LAKE (CI 15850), YELLOW 5 LAKE (CI 19140), YELLOW 6 LAKE (CI 15985), BLUE 1 LAKE (CI 42090)).
Sold by Lazeco Ltd

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here