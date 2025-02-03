Espa Frankincense & Myrrh Reed Diffuser 200ml

This fragrance is both traditional and unique. For many it’s closely related to Christmas due to its biblical reputation, we’d argue that it’s a wonderful scent all year round. Thanks to the richness of the oils and their popularity in the perfume industry, this sophisticated mix of musky and spicy is often compared to the smell of an elegant cologne.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

