Nina Ricci Nina Gift Set 50ml EDT + 2.5g Its Lipstick - Iconic Pink

Nina Ricci Nina Gift Set 50ml EDT + 2.5g Its Lipstick - Iconic Pink is a premium eau de parfum of Nina Ricci brand. Nina Ricci is a French fashion house founded by Italian-born Maria "Nina" Ricci and her son Robert in 1932. Nina Ricci's first fragrance, Coeur Joie, was introduced in 1946. Nina Ricci was acquired by Puig in 1998 and continues to produce fashions as well as men's and women's fragrances. Nina Ricci fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Francis Fabron, Germaine Cellier, Jean Guichard, Betty Busse, Michel Hy, Jacques Bercia, Nathalie Feisthauer, David Apel, Cecile Matton, Aurelien Guichard, Rosendo Mateu, Alberto Morillas, Christine Nagel, Christian Vacchiano, Sophie Labbe, Carlos Benaim, Jacques Huclier, Raymond Chaillan, Louise Turner, Sonia Constant, Michel Girard, Calice Becker, Olivier Cresp, Nathalie Gracia-Cetto, Francis Kurkdjian, Maïa Lernout, Fabrice Pellegrin, Christophe Raynaud, Marie Salamagne, Jacques Cavallier, Christian Dussoulier, Olivier Polge and Amandine Clerc-Marie.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd