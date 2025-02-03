Thierry Mugler Alien Goddess Intense 90ml EDP Spray

Alien Goddess Intense by Mugler is a Amber Floral fragrance for women. This is a new fragrance. Alien Goddess Intense was launched in 2022. Alien Goddess Intense was created by Marie Salamagne and Nathalie Lorson. TOP NOTESCoconut and Bergamot. MIDDLE NOTES Jasmine and Jasmine Tea. BASE NOTES Vanilla, Benzoin and Cashmere Wood.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd