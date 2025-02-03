* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Curl Expression Hair Mask 500ml is a premium hair mask of L'Oréal brand. L’Oréal is a 1st cosmetics group worldwide, involving a total of 36 brands and operating in 150 countries. From the very first hair dye L’Oréal produced in 1909 to its innovative Beauty Tech products and services today, L’Oréal has been a pure player and leader in the beauty sector worldwide for decades. L’Oréal's mission is to offer to all women and men on the planet the best of beauty in terms of quality, efficacy, safety and responsibility. With such strong foundations, they conceive and build an infinite diversity of beauty products and services.

L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Curl Expression Hair Mask 500ml is a premium hair mask of L'Oréal brand. L’Oréal is a 1st cosmetics group worldwide, involving a total of 36 brands and operating in 150 countries. From the very first hair dye L’Oréal produced in 1909 to its innovative Beauty Tech products and services today, L’Oréal has been a pure player and leader in the beauty sector worldwide for decades. L’Oréal's mission is to offer to all women and men on the planet the best of beauty in terms of quality, efficacy, safety and responsibility. With such strong foundations, they conceive and build an infinite diversity of beauty products and services.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.