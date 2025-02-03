Azzaro Pour Homme Deodorant Spray 150ml

Azzaro Pour Homme Deodorant Spray 150ml is a premium deodorant spray of Azzaro brand. The Azzaro brand was created in the image of its founder, Loris Azzaro, a Tunisian-born Sicilian who embodied the essence of Mediterranean luxury. Azzaro embodies a chic and jet-setting lifestyle synonymous with present-day luxury. Azzaro fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Maurice Maurin, Jean Martel, Aurelien Guichard, Laurent Bruyere, Karine Dubreuil-Sereni, Fabrice Pellegrin, Christophe Raynaud, Nathalie Feisthauer, Olivier Pescheux, Gerard Anthony, Jacques Cavallier, Francoise Caron, Christine Nagel, Benoist Lapouza, Jean-Christophe Herault, Michel Almairac, Gerard Haury, Dorothee Piot, Jacques Huclier, Richard Ibanez, Lucas Sieuzac, Annie Buzantian, Alberto Morillas, Nathalie Lorson, Richard Wirtz, Michel Girard, Quentin Bisch, Domitille Michalon Bertier, Philippe Romano, Louise Turner, Nisrine Bouazzaoui Grillie, Sidonie Lancesseur, Annick Menardo, Raphael Haury, Olivier Polge, Ursula Wandel, Dominique Ropion, Fanny Bal and Loc Dong.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd