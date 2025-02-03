Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick 4g - 015 Nude Rose

Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick 4g - 015 Nude Rose is a premium lip stick of Max Factor brand. Max Factor is an American cosmetic company, founded by Polish-Jewish Hollywood make-up artist born in Russia, Maksymilian Faktorowicz (1877-1938). In 1927 Max Factor introduced his first cosmetics sold to the broad market advertised with a slogan suggesting every girl could look like a movie star by using Max Factor makeup.

Max Factor fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Jean-Louis Sieuzac and Laszlo Lengyel.