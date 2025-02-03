Joop! Femme Eau de Toilette 50ml Splash

Joop! Femme Eau de Toilette 50ml Splash is a premium eau de toilette of Joop! brand. JOOP! (pronounced "yope") is a German fashion and cosmetics brand founded by designer Wolfgang Joop in 1978. The company has been owned by Swiss-based Holy Fashion Group since 2008, though Coty retains the JOOP! cosmetics and fragrance licenses. It is one of the most popular and recognized brands today in Germany. Joop! fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Creations Aromatiques, Michel Almairac, Veronique Nyberg, Olivier Polge, Francis Kurkdjian, Calice Becker, Sophie Labbe, Antoine Maisondieu, Antoine Lie, Alienor Massenet, Louise Turner, Christophe Raynaud, Benoist Lapouza, Gilles Romey, Michel Girard and Fabrice Pellegrin.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd