Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Deodorant Spray 150ml

Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Deodorant Spray 150ml is a premium deodorant spray of Issey Miyake brand. Issey Miyake is a Japanese fashion designer known for his innovations with fabric and his use of technology to produce interesting and practical garments. Issey Miyake fragrances are offered in conjunction with Beauté Prestige International, a division of Shiseido. Issey Miyake fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Ane Ayo, Jacques Cavallier, Olivier Cresp, Alberto Morillas, Christophe Raynaud, Marie Salamagne, Daphne Bugey, Aurelien Guichard, Fabrice Pellegrin, Nathalie Lorson, Dominique Ropion, Fanny Bal and Loc Dong.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd