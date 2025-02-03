Marketplace.
Versace New Homme Deodorant Spray 100ml

Versace New Homme Deodorant Spray 100ml is a premium deodorant spray of Versace brand. Versace is an Italian fashion design house founded by the late Gianni Versace and continued by other members of the Versace family after his death. It became a favorite amongst celebrities like Madonna, Ashton Kutcher, Britney Spears and Halle Berry. Versace's lines grew to include accessories, home furnishing and cosmetics.Versace fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Nathalie Feisthauer, Antoine Lie, Jean-Pierre Bethouart, Roger Pellegrino, Marie Salamagne, Nathalie Lorson, Jordi Fernández, Marrypierre Julien, Olivier Cresp, Christophe Raynaud, Jórdi Fernandez, Alberto Morillas, Aurelien Guichard, Olivier Pescheux, Antoine Maisondieu, Alexandra Kosinski, Sophie Labbe, Francis Kurkdjian, Firmenich, Dora Baghriche, Francoise Caron, Lucien Piquet, Bernard Ellena, Domitille Michalon Bertier, IFF, Calice Becker, Christine Nagel, Mark Buxton, and Louise Turner.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.
