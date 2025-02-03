Paul Smith Man 2 Aftershave Lotion 100ml Spray

Paul Smith Man 2 Aftershave Lotion 100ml Spray is a premium aftershave lotion (splash) of Paul Smith brand. Paul Smith is a British designer best known for his menswear collections. Paul Smith offers products under the labels Paul Smith, Paul Smith Women, PS by Paul Smith, Paul Smith Jeans, Paul Smith London, R. Newbold (Japan only), Paul Smith Accessories, Paul Smith Shoes, Paul Smith Watches, Paul Smith Pens and Paul Smith furniture and things. Paul Smith also licenses his name for the production of rugs, china, spectacles and fragrance. Paul Smith fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Hamid Merati-Kashani, Marie-Aude Couture, Olivier Pescheux, Antoine Maisondieu, Laurent Bruyere, Fanny Bal, Dominique Ropion, Antoine Lie, Jean-Pierre Bethouart, Nathalie Lorson, Alain Astori, Nathalie Gracia-Cetto, Domitille Michalon Bertier, Anne Flipo, Vincent Schaller, Francoise Caron, Nathalie Feisthauer and Barnabe Fillion.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

