Lacoste Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Deodorant Spray 150ml

Lacoste Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Deodorant Spray 150ml is a premium deodorant spray of Lacoste brand. Lacoste is a French fashion house that sells clothing, footwear, watches, and perfume. The company was founded in 1933 by Rene Lacoste and Andre Gillier. Today Lacoste offers fragrances in conjunction with Procter & Gamble. Lacoste Fragrances fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Jean-Michel Duriez, Olivier Cresp, Claude Dir, Annick Menardo, Olivier Pescheux, Sophie Labbe, Nelly Hachem-Ruiz, Alexandra Monet, Sonia Constant, Marie Salamagne, Ane Ayo, Michel Girard, Laurent Bruyere, Domitille Michalon Bertier and Aurelien Guichard.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

