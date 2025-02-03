Trixie Small Animal Plastic Corner Litter Tray - Small

The Trixie Corner Toilet is easy to clean and you can fill with litter or straw.

In the wild, rabbits and other small animals have designated 'toilet corners' in their burrows. The Trixie corner toilet encourages this natural instinct and also helps keep the rest of the area clean and hygienic.

Key Features:

Plastic

Keeps cage clean

Hygienic and easy to clean

Saves litter

Two hooks on the back which allows you to hang onto a wire cage or you can simply place it in a corner and secure it with the length of wire which is also provided with the toilet.

Please note colours are sent at random. Please contact us if you require a specific colour.