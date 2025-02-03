Trixie 2-Way Cat Flap Door - White

These cat flaps are made of ABS plastic (resistant to weather influences, high heat resistance, break-resistant, scratch-resistant).

Flap, with surrounding TPR edge for protection against draughts, low-noise (previously with brush edge) and also with safety twist lock (previously slide bolt).

Key Features:

Plastic

Transparent flap, silent action

With 360° circumferential seal (TPR) and magnetic clasp

With convenient screw top

Minimum installation depth 10 mm

3 years guarantee

Total Measurements: 20 x 22 (H) cm Cut Out Size: 15.9 x 16.8 cm Flap Size: 14 x 15.5 cm

In or out? Cats often change their minds several times a day about where they want to be.

You do not feel like opening the door for your pet all the time?

Use one of our cat flap doors. With them, the cat can decide on her own, where she wants to be.