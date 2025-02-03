Mäurer & Wirtz 4711 Acqua Colonia Myrrh & Kumquat Shower Gel 200ml

Mäurer & Wirtz 4711 Acqua Colonia Myrrh & Kumquat Shower Gel 200ml is a premium shower gel of Mäurer & Wirtz brand. Maurer & Wirtz was founded in 1854 by Michael Mäurer and his stepson, Andreas Wirtz, when they decided to start production of soap in the small town of Stolberg near Aachen, Germany. This company has stayed in the family for five generations so far. This house represents many other famous designer houses which produce perfumes in cooperation with Maurer & Wirtz, such as: Carlo Colucci, TNT, s.Oliver’, Tosca, Betty Barclay, Otto Kern and other.

Maurer & Wirtz fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Jacques Huclier and Vincent Schaller.