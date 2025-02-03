Terry De Gunzburg Lumiere Depices Refills EDP 3 X 8.5ml

Lumiere d'Epices by Terry de Gunzburg is a Citrus Aromatic fragrance for women. Lumiere d'Epices was launched in 2012. TOPE NOTESBlood Orange, Grapefruit and Bergamot. MIDDLE NOTESOrange Blossom, Jasmine Sambac, Honey, Rose and Spicy Notes. BASE NOTESNutmeg, Cedar and Cloves.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd