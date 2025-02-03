Marketplace.
image 1 of Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea Powder Soap 70g

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea Powder Soap 70g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£31.00

£31.00/each

Sold and sent by Lazeco Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea Powder Soap 70g
Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea Powder Soap 70g is a premium soap of Acqua di Parma brand. Acqua di Parma started as a small factory in Parma. The first fragrance was created in 1916, Colonia, and at the beginning it was used to perfume gentlemen's handkerchiefs. From a small factory, Acqua di Parma grew into a prominent house with wide range distribution. From 2003, Acqua di Parma is owned by LVMH, luxurious goods giant.Acqua di Parma fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Bertrand Duchaufour, Jean-Claude Ellena, Francois Demachy, Michel Almairac, Francoise Caron, Francis Kurkdjian, Antoine Maisondieu, Alberto Morillas and Mélanie Carestia.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Talc, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Tapioca Starch, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Aqua (Water), Citronellol, Lecithin, Citral, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, BHT. 13951/A
Sold by Lazeco Ltd

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here