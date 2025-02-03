Marketplace.
image 1 of Fudge Aqua Shine Serum 50ml

Fudge Aqua Shine Serum 50ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.50

£15.50/each

Sold and sent by Lazeco Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Fudge Aqua Shine Serum 50ml
Fudge Aqua Shine Serum 50ml is a premium hair serum of Fudge brand. Fudge has created a range of shampoos that are essential for anyone who takes their hair and image seriously. Simple and effective, Fudge provides your hair with the vital rocket fuel that it needs to help you achieve your desired hair. Whatever your hair need, Fudge shampoo has it covered. Whether you have coloured hair you should try Fudge colour lock shampoo which keeps your hair colour vibrant and more intense for longer whilst deeply hydrating each strand. For those times that you don't have time in the morning to wash your hair and need that 'just washed' look, Fudge dry shampoo cleanses and refreshes your hair without a drop of water in sight. One quick blast and your hair appears freshly washed.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG/PPG-20/20 Phenylisopropyl Caprylyl Dimethicone, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Cetrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Parfum (Fragrance), BHT, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Geraniol, Citronellol, CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Sold by Lazeco Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here