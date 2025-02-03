Marketplace.
Omorovicza Firming Neck Cream 5ml

Omorovicza Firming Neck Cream 5ml

Omorovicza Firming Neck Cream 5ml
Omorovicza Firming Neck Cream 5ml is a premium dÃ©colletÃ© & neck cream of Omorovicza brand.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS Aqua (Hungarian Thermal Water), Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Octyldodecanol, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Squalane, Stearyl Heptanoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Cera Alba(Beeswax) Phenoxyethanol, Saccharomyces Ferment Extract, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate, Xanthan Gum, Prunus Domestica (Plum)Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Disodium EDTA, Sesamum Indicum Seed Extract, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tuber Magnatum Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Parfum(Fragrance), Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Leontopodium Alpinum Callus Culture Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassum Sorbate, Phospholipids, Citronellol, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Geraniol.
