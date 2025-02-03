Trixie Plush Llama

The Trixie Llama is a fun cuddly toy for your dog. Made of a nice, soft plush which also makes it great as a comforter.

With rustling foil inside the toy, it will ensure even more fun during play. Your dog can play or cuddle with this llama as it will bring comfort to them!

Key Features:

Plush

With rustling foil

Also with sound

Various versions (sent at random)

Measurements: 40 cm