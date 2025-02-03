Jennifer Lopez Live Eau de Parfum 100ml Spray

Jennifer Lopez Live Eau de Parfum 100ml Spray is a premium eau de parfum of Jennifer Lopez brand. Jennifer Lopez is an American actress, dancer, TV personality, fashion designer and platinum-selling recording artist. Lopez, known affectionately to fans as JLo, got her start as a dancer on television and in music videos in the early 1990s. Well known for her beauty, fashion sense and glamorous looks, Lopez launched her first fragrance, Glow, in 2002. Jennifer Lopez Beauty produces fragrances in conjunction with Coty. Jennifer Lopez fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Ellen Molner, James Krivda, Louise Turner, Catherine Walsh, Gabriela Chelariu, Calice Becker, Caroline Sabas, Honorine Blanc, Veronica Casanova, Dominique Ropion, Claudette Belnavis, Shyamala Maisondieu, Harry Fremont, Steve DeMercado and Michel Girard.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd