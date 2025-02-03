Hermès Twilly d'Hermès Shower Cream 200ml

Hermès Twilly d'Hermès Shower Cream 200ml is a premium shower cream of Hermès brand. Hermès is a French luxury goods house founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermes. Originally focused on equestrian accessories, the company has evolved over time into leather handbags, scarves, accessories, fashion and fragrance.

Hermès fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Maurice Maurin, Francois Maurin, Jean-Louis Sieuzac, Jean Guichard, Jean-Claude Ellena, Guy Robert, Edmond Roudnitska, Francoise Caron, Christine Nagel, Olivia Giacobetti, Akiko Kamei, Raymond Chaillan, Gilles Romey, Maurice Roucel, Bernard Bourjois, Fabrice Pellegrin, Ralf Schwieger and Nathalie Feisthauer.